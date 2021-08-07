From left, Gwinnett Commissioners Marlene Fosque, Ben Ku and Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson stand by a photo of Recorders Court Judge Ramon Alvarado, who died last year because of complications that arose from treatment he was receiving for acute myeloid leukemia.
Gwinnett County leaders gathered this past week to remember the life of the county’s first Hispanic-Korean judge.
The ceremony honoring Recorder’s Court Judge Ramón Alvarado was held Thursday with county commissioners and state and local judges participating. Alvarado died last year from complications that arose from treatment he was receiving for acute myeloid leukemia.
“Although my time on the bench with Ramon was short, his impact on me as a judge and a person will stay with me for the rest of my days,” said Chief Judge Kathrine Armstrong. “He made us all want to be the best we could be – so we will honor his memory and his vision for Recorder’s Court as we serve the community.”
Alvarado was sworn in as a judge in January 2019. Friends and colleagues recalled how he was focused on ensuring equity and justice. Prior to becoming a judge, Alvarado spent years working as a criminal defense attorney and established his own private practice, where more than half of this caseload involved indigent clients, in 2008.
“Always humble, Ramón worked hard and sought no recognition,” said County Commissioner Ben Ku, who was a friend of Alvarado’s. “At his swearing-in ceremony, he said he had, ‘done the easy task of walking through the many doors that others opened.’ So, I would argue that he didn’t just walk through doors — he also opened them and created pathways for others who now follow in his footsteps.”
The ceremony was held as former classmates of Alvarado, who attended law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are coming together to raise money to create a scholarship for students in the University of Wisconsin’s Legal Education Opportunities Program, which works with students of color and students from disadvantaged groups. Alvarado was, himself, a part of that program when he was a student.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
