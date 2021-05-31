The Asian American and Pacific Islander community are a key part of Gwinnett County, according to county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.
That was part of the message she delivered recently as she issued a proclamation to close out Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which was observed in May. The proclamation was presented to leaders in the AAPI community before an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Reception was held at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in the final days of May.
"After a difficult year, we're grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this vibrant community and segment of our community in person," Hendrickson said. "Their resilience, strength and fortitude inspire us all, but our appreciation for the AAPI community extends beyond what we're able to recognize in one month."
The recognition of Gwinnett's Asian-American and Pacific Islander community comes after Asian-Americans have faced discrimination, locally and across the nation, in light of COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has been derisively called the "Wuhan Flu" or "Kung Flu" in some circles — a reference to the fact that it first began getting attention when it surfaced in China, and a racial slur was found spray-painted on a Chinese couple's car when they walked out of a movie theater in Suwanee in March.
The Asian-American and Pacific Islander community also experienced trauma when a gunman opened fire at two Asian-owned spas in Atlanta in Cherokee County in March, resulting in the deaths of eight people in what several member of the AAPI community have labeled a hate crime.
But, county leaders wanted to highlight the contributions that the AAPI community has made in Gwinnett. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders made up about 11.6% of Gwinnett's population in 2019, based on results from that year's American Community Survey.
That community is made up of people from a broad range of countries, such as China, Japan, North and South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Samoa, Tahiti and even native Hawaiians of Polynesian descent.
"Gwinnett County is home to Georgia's largest Asian and Pacific Islander community and ... as the state's fastest growing population, Asian Americans and Pacific Islander-Americans make significant contributions to Georgia's economy, culture and quality of life," the county's proclamation states.
The Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month reception featured Korean Drum Dancers and a speech by Raksha Inc. Executive Director Aparna Bhattacharyya.
Hendrickson said she hoped the proclamation and reception held at the end of May would "serve as a foundation for continued appreciation" throughout the remainder of 2021. The county also released a video highlighting the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community on social media on Saturday night.
"Gwinnett's diversity is its strength," Hendrickson said. "As a community, we recognize that advancing inclusion and belonging for all people, of all races, national origins and ethnicities strengthens our purpose. From how we do business to how we improve infrastructure, our diversity helps guide our vision to be preferred community where everybody thrives."
