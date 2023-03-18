Sam Park at spa shooting anniversary press conference.png

State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, talks about efforts to fight hate crimes and gun violence during a press conference at the State Capitol on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of shootings at Asian-owned spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County. 

 Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta/Facebook

Gwinnett County legislators, District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath participated in a remembrance marking the two-year anniversary of two shootings that shook the local Asian-American community.

The shootings happened on March 16, 2021 at two Asian-owned spas in metro Atlanta, one in Atlanta and another in Cherokee County, and resulted in the deaths of eight people. Many people have labeled the shootings as racially-motivated hate crimes because most of the victims were Asian-Americans. 

