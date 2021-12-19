Gwinnett County commissioners are poised to overhaul their approach to affordable housing in 2022, according to commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.
Hendrickson talked about the county’s approach to affordable housing during a recent virtual meeting with the Daily Post. She said county leaders are currently working on a re-write of county policies, in light of a recent housing study conducted by the county, to address the rising costs of housing in Gwinnett that some groups that work with lower-income families say is making the county unaffordable.
The policy will based on recommendations from a housing study and a residential zoning study done in Gwinnett, and it is expected to be ready sometime in 2022.
“We’ll be putting together a comprehensive housing policy and program now that we have these two efforts complete,” Hendrickson said. “A formal document is in the works. It is going through some final editing.”
The affordable housing issue has become a major topic of concern in Gwinnett, and Hendrickson said it is likely that it will be the top issue commissioners deal with when they hold their annual retreat in the spring of 2022.
The annual retreat is an opportunity for commissioners and department heads to get together for two days to hash out priorities and goals that help shape where resources are directed and serve as a basis for budget requests.
“We know going into next year, when we have our board retreat, that ... the No. 1 thing we start working on is housing,” Hendrickson said. “We want to bring our planning staff, our planning commission board together to start developing a comprehensive plan to address workforce housing, affordability, even homelessness.”
One issue Gwinnett’s leaders have to tackle is just how much it costs to even rent a place to live in the county.
“(Affordable housing) is housing that does not cost more than 30% of income of any household,” Gwinnett Housing Corporation Executive Director Lejla Prljaca said.
The commissioners got an earful on the affordability topic from speakers at a budget public hearing earlier this month.
“The average apartment in Gwinnett County is now $1,500 for one bedroom (and) current rental requirements are (that) you must earn three times income to rent,” said Heidi Eveleigh, who is the program manager for St. Vincent De Paul’s Motel-to-Home program.
“That equates to $54,000 a year for a one-bedroom. This prices out anyone earning less than that.”
On Monday, Hendrickson met with local legislators and laid out stark numbers that shows what a typical family in Gwinnett County can afford, and how few options there are in their price range.
One-third of Gwinnett households earn less than $50,000 per year, according to the chairwoman.
“With an income of $50,000, a household can reasonably afford a house of up to $200,000,” Hendrickson said. “However, there are no new homes in Gwinnett that are being built at this price range. In 2015, 19% of homes sold below $200,000. In 2020, that dropped to zero.
“That same resident making $50,000 could reasonably pay $1,250 per month in rent, but rental rates for apartment units are also increasing and only 22% of Gwinnett’s apartment rents are less than $1,250 per month. And, more startling is that only 2% of apartment units built since 2010 rent (for) less than $1,250 per month.”
Snellville resident Michael Woodward told commissioners last week that it is hard for people who work for the county government, or Gwinnett’s school system, to afford housing in the county at costs like that.
Woodward is a former educator who now owns a company that works with low-income residents to get them in affordable housing. He said that when he was a teacher, the housing prices in Gwinnett were a problem for him.
“I didn’t make the $50,000 that we’re talking about,” Woodward said. “I had (several) college degrees, two undergraduate degrees and three masters degrees. I could not afford to live in Gwinnett County. I had to buy and build in DeKalb County and I had to commute every day.
“I was a school teacher here in this county. That goes across the board, not only the school teacher. We’ve got to think about all of our government employees. What about our policemen? What about our firemen? What about our library staff? Those persons are struggling to find affordable housing and we have to find a way.”
Many people who cannot afford apartment rent in Gwinnett are turning to extended stay hotels, many of which are located in the southwest part of the county, for housing, according to Prljaca.
In many cases, it is families who are using those hotels for housing, and Prljaca said that can expose kids to environments filled with serious criminal issues.
“Children are living in these same units ... whose owners are being sued by the sex trafficking victims,” Prljaca said.
Several speakers at the public hearing on Monday urged commissioners to act on a Gwinnett Housing Corporation to issue $50 million in housing bonds to jumpstart construction on affordable housing units. Prljaca said the corporation could use those bonds to leverage $600 million to build thousands of affordable housing units.
Hendrickson said efforts to bring affordable housing to Gwinnett County won’t be easy because they will require conversations to take place in the county about a funding source for these types of housing projects.
That means organizations in the nonprofit community will likely have to get involved in efforts to bring more affordable housing to Gwinnett.
“Some of these approaches are going to cost money,” she said. “You can’t just say, ‘We’re going to create affordable housing.’ Well, who’s going to pay for it? the taxpayers? Who’s going to pay for it at the end of the day?
“So, we do have to look at investments and how we’re going to bring some dollars to the table to be able to fund initiatives.”
One way the policy that is under development could help tackle that issue is by requiring some housing that is more affordable be included in residential developments that come before the commissioners for zoning approval.
“Right now, because we have not updated any of our policies, we do not have the authority to tell a developer that so many units of their development have to be affordable because it’s not built in our (Unified Development Ordinance) and it’s not built in our language,” Hendrickson said.
“So, that’s something that we’re looking at now with our law department. They are going to be drafting some language for us about inclusionary zoning, so that when (developers) do present these rezoning requests to us, that we can say, as a condition, that we would like for you to have so many units of affordability. I mean we can say it now, but we can’t enforce it because it’s not part of our law right now.”
At the same time, Hendrickson said the Atlanta Regional Commission is also working on an approach to tackling the affordable housing issue across metro Atlanta. Hendrickson serves as the co-chairwoman of the ARC’s Atlanta Regional Housing Taskforce.
“I see all of this kind of falling into piggy-backing off of one another,” she said. “We’re hoping to have (the ARC) framework set by mid-to-late next year.”
