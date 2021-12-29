Soil from the site where Charles Hale, a Black man, was lynched by a White mob in April 1911 sits in a jar during a soil collection ceremony honoring Hale's life in June. Local officials will team up with civil rights groups to dedicate a marker honoring Hale's life on Jan. 15 on the spot where he died.
Local officials will join members of civil rights groups over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to remember the life of a Black man who was killed by a white mob on the Lawrenceville Square more than a century ago.
The Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition announced it will partner with the city of Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett Historical Restoration & Preservation Board and the Equal Justice Initiative to dedicate a historical marker honoring Charles Hale during a ceremony from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
“Confronting this history is painful, but doing so is essential if we are to learn from the past and move beyond it,” said Ray Harvin, the chairman of the Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition. “Our silence about this history allows the legacy of racist violence and injustice to continue to poison our community in ways that harm us all. Only by coming together to acknowledge past wrongs can we ensure that these wrongs are not repeated.”
Hale, a Black man, was lynched at the corner of Pike and Perry Streets in April 1911, and his body was left hanging from a pole on the corner into the following day. A photo of Hale's body hanging from the pole, with a large crowd of white people standing around him, is held in the photo collection at the Georgia Archives in Morrow.
A memorial ceremony will take place at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, which is located at 422 East Crogan St. in Lawrenceville, and attendees will then travel to the corner of Pike and Perry Streets on the Lawrenceville Square for the marker dedication. The Equal Justice Initiative will announce the winners of an essay contest for Gwinnett County high school students during the ceremony at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
An informal gathering will take place at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, which is located on the far side of the Lawrenceville Square from where Hale died, after the marker dedication.
A soil collection ceremony in Hale's memory was held at the corner where he died on the Juneteenth holiday in June.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
