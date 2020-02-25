A community garden planned for Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville got a big seed to help it grow.
Gwinnett County and the city of Lawrenceville recently received a $10,000 grant from Food Well Alliance to help get the garden started. The county and the city hope to provide vegetables grown in the garden to people in the nearby community who otherwise may not have access to nutritious and nourishing foods.
“This program offers so many benefits,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said. “The Food Well Alliance grant will help us address food insecurity, particularly among seniors, but it will do so in a way that engages people so that they can raise nutritious food, get some exercise, interact with other people and become educated how to make healthy choices.”
The garden, which will be located at the Lawrenceville Senior Center in the park, will be part of a Harvest Gwinnett initiative that Live Healthy Gwinnett is undertaking with community gardens around the county. In addition to helping get the Lawrenceville garden started, the grant will also help officials set up an urban agriculture plan.
County officials said the first planting in the garden is expected to take place in April. The garden will have rentable plots; community shared rows where fruits and vegetables that are grown will be given to churches, co-ops and people in need; handicap accessible beds; a compost area; and a space for educational programs.
The county will hold two public meetings this week to discuss the garden at Rhodes Jordan Park. The first will be held at from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The second will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Both meetings will be held at the Lawrenceville Senior Center, which is located at 225 Benson St.
