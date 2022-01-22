The future of a proposed redistricting map for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is uncertain as lawmakers from the county are split along party lines over the map and some give and take may be negotiated to ensure bipartisan support.
Democrats make up the overwhelming majority of Gwinnett’s House and Senate delegations, and they have the signatures needed to get local legislation for school board and county commission redistricting maps on the Georgia House of Representatives’ local calendar early next week.
Republicans in the delegation are opposed to the proposed commission map, however, because they believe there should be at least one district that is solely in GOP-friendly north Gwinnett.
And, while Republicans are a minority among Gwinnett’s legislators, their party controls both chambers of the General Assembly, which means they still have a card to play in negotiations over the map.
“We are trying to find a compromise and way forward as discussed during our last public meeting (on Jan. 19),” said state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, who leads Gwinnett’s House delegation.
A school board redistricting map that makes few changes to the existing boundaries for the five board districts is expected to go forward without issue in the Georgia House of Representatives, possibly appearing on the chamber’s local calendar on Tuesday. It got unanimous support at a legislative delegation meeting on Jan 19.
It’s the county commission redistricting map that is proving to be a point of contention.
A potential compromise between at least members of Gwinnett House delegation would mean gathering more public input if changes are made to the proposed map. If a compromise is reached, it could entail changing proposed lines to create at least one seat that would likely be Republican-friendly or expanding the number of commission districts.
“I am open to compromise (but) I am not open to doing anything that may harm Gwinnett County local (government),” Park said. “If any changes are made to the BOC map, we will have another hearing to ensure transparency and an opportunity for public comment.”
The debate over the county commission map could get contentious, with county commissioners — who do not want changes made to the proposed map — at odds with at least the county’s House delegation.
The county government took out a legal notice in the Daily Post on Jan. 19 advertising a notice of intention to file local legislation. County officials have not confirmed yet why they took out the ad, but the only issue that commissioners have discussed in recent months that would pertain to local legislation is redistricting.
One possibility is that — since Park ran a legal notice on Jan. 5 for legislation he filed in the House to approve a redistricting map — the commission could be preparing to have a separate redistricting bill introduced in the Senate with hopes of getting it approved and moved over to the House before Gwinnett’s House delegation can get its own legislation passed.
That could be seen as an attempt to force the Gwinnett House delegation’s hand and pressure it to pass the county’s proposed map. That would also put Gwinnett’s House and Senate delegations with each other over redistricting, to say nothing of the possibility of division — even among members of the same party — within the delegations.
Members of Gwinnett’s House delegation voted 9-3, and members of the county’s Senate delegation voted 3-1, to approve the county commission redistricting map on Wednesday night. Democrats voted to advance the map while Sen. Clint Dixon and state Reps. Chuck Efstration, Bonnie Rich and Tom Kirby — all Republicans — voted against advancing it.
Rich is the House Majority Caucus chairwoman, so she holds considerable sway over the bill’s fate in the House — and she has made her issues with the proposed commission map clear.
She and Dixon argued that north Gwinnett is a community of interest that should be kept together. They said every current member of the commission currently lives south of a line stretching from Duluth to Lawrenceville.
“There is no respect for communities of interest,” said Rich, who favors expansion, on Wednesday. “That you would put Suwanee with Lilburn and Lawrenceville, but not with Buford or Dacula, is indicative of that.”
Efstration raised concerns about the proposed District 3. The district listed on the redistricting map is smaller than its current footprint, which stretches from the edge of Stone Mountain Park to almost near Chateau Elan. It still goes from Stone Mountain to Auburn, however.
But, their Democratic colleagues challenged their arguments about compactness or communities of interest.
“The state passed maps, congressional and state (legislative) maps, that do not adhere to compactness or communities of interest,” state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, said. “We have a (Senate) district that goes from Loganville to Athens.
“I find it interesting that the comments that have been made (are) that compactness and communities of interests is the biggest of importance — and I realize we’re dealing with a local map here. However, Rep. Efstration, Rep. Rich and Sen. Dixon voted on the state and congressional maps that fail to adhere to compactness or communities of interest.”
A bill for commission redistricting would need at least 10 backers from Gwinnett’s House delegation, and four backers from the county’s Senate delegation, to advance as local legislation. Park said 10 members of the House delegation have signed on to his bill already.
A compromise redistricting bill would need a coalition cobbled together that would not only require all five Republicans in the House delegation to sign on, but also need support from at least five of the 13 Democrats in the delegation under the rules for local legislation.
Otherwise, it would have to be pushed through as general legislation, which does not require local backers.
The divide over whether to expand the commission or to redraw the lines to create a district solely for north Gwinnett comes after a political shift in the county, which had once been considered a Republican stronghold but shifted toward Democrats in the last decade.
The county commission had been all-Republican for decades, but Democrats began to regain seats in 2018 and the commission became all-Democrat after the 2020 election. It was the first time since at least the early 1980’s that the county commission has been made up entirely of Democrats.
Looking back at the 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections, the largest area of Gwinnett that has consistently backed Republican candidates in the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, as well as the 2018 gubernatorial race, was north Gwinnett.
“The Board of Commissioners took into consideration, or were guided by public input based on what they prioritized, which was keeping cities together, zero voting precinct splits and, similar to the school board map, minimal changes,” Park told the Daily Post on Thursday.
“On the other hand, what really seemed to be the driving factor as to Republican opposition seemed to be, you know, ‘I want a Republican member on the Board of Commissioners.’”
