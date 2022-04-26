Gwinnett County law enforcement and criminal justice are preparing for the possibility of a violent incident happening at a polling location during early voting or on Election Day next month, according to the county's top elections official.
Elections Supervisor Zach Manifold recently told county commissioners that meetings have already taken place between his staff and officials from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Sheriff's Office and Solicitor General's office to discuss safety at polling locations during voting for the upcoming May 24 primary election.
One development of note that Manifold highlighted was that law enforcement officials had already been talking about polling location safety for some time.
"(Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure's) staff did tell us that they've already started working on this," he said. "They're way down the line on election planning. They've already started planning a lot of this stuff."
Polling location security is a major concern for local officials with fears ranging from the possibility of people who feel the 2020 election was stolen could harass poll workers to the possibility of a mass shooting happening.
Manifold said he and his staff have talked with law enforcement about items such as active shooter training in case their is a shooting, particularly at the elections headquarters or advance in-person voting locations, so staff will know what to do in those situations.
"We're going to do some trainings with staff at our office and then also kind of implement that with poll workers," Manifold said.
Some reason for concerns about polling location include the fact that some candidates, as well as former President Donald Trump, continue to push claims of election fraud in the 2020 election and the fact that this is a gubernatorial election year.
There is also the fact that absentee ballot drop boxes, which have been a particularly controversial topic with many Republicans expressing opposition to their use, could be a point of contention during the early voting period.
Under new election laws in Georgia, the drop boxes will be located inside advance in-person polling locations. Gwinnett will have only six drop boxes for this year's primary election because of new restrictions on the number of drop boxes counties can have.
There are some safety precautions that will be taken during advance in-person voting and on election day to keep voters safe.
Sheriff's Office deputies are set to be stationed at polling locations, beginning during advance in-person voting, which gets underway next week. Police are also planning to keep an eye out in case their assistance is needed at a polling location.
"They do know where all of our polling locations are," Manifold said. "They've mapped them out and they kind of, on election day, make sure that they're kind of situated in a way — they don't want to be too overly burdensome. We don't want that police presence at every polling location. That's not where we want to go.
"But, they do know where all of our polling locations are, and they are staying in those areas in case there is an incident."
Meanwhile, Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside recently issued a warning about the consequences of trying to interfere with the elections process or threatening elections officials.
Whiteside's office cited allegations of people stalking and threatening poll workers and other elections officials during previous election cycles as the reason behind his warning.
"The Solicitor’s Office will prosecute all individuals who threaten, intimidate or assault elected officials, election workers or voters in the upcoming election," Whiteside's office said in a statement.
"The standard recommendations for sentencing of any person convicted of simple assault, battery, misdemeanor stalking or harassing communications in Gwinnett County is 12 months confinement and/or a $1,000 fine."
