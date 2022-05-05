Local law enforcement arrested two people accused of a home invasion, hijacking a motor vehicle and kidnapping a person in Peachtree Corners on Wednesday.
Gwinnett County Police Officer Sr. Hideshi Valle said Buford resident Jesus Daniel Bibiano Ruiz, 25, and Arkansas resident Wendy Perez, 30, each face home invasion, kidnapping, highjacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery charges. Bibiano Ruiz also faces an aggravated assault against law enforcement charge. Police became aware of the incident based on a 911 call that came in about an incident which happened on Chappell Lane.
"Dispatchers learned there was a male and female (later identified as Jesus Daniel Bibiano Ruiz and Wendy Perez) arguing with the male victim after they forced their way into the residence," Valle said. "Bibiano Ruiz and Perez kidnapped the victim after taking the keys to his black vehicle."
Ultimately, Gwinnett police officers and sheriff's deputies, as well as Sandy Springs K9 units were involved in apprehending Bibiano Ruiz and Perez, but Valle said shots were fired in the process. Ruiz allegedly fired at officers as they arrived at the scene of the home invasion. Meanwhile, Perez was driving the car before they came to a stop on Spalding Lane in Sandy springs.
"Shortly after, Bibiano Ruiz ran away on foot and was located by the Gwinnett Police K9 unit," Valle said. "Perez was arrested as soon as the car was stopped. During the investigation and interview, both Perez and Bibiano admitted to being at the victim's home."
