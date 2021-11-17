Gwinnett County commissioners and department heads break ground on the county's Eastern Regional Infrastructure Project in the Dacula area earlier this month. The project will include new trails, trail heads and water and sewer infrastructure on 8,500 acres of land.
Gwinnett County leaders recently kicked off work to install trails in eastern Gwinnett as well as water and sewer infrastructure for the property where the Rowen research-oriented knowledge community will be located near Dacula.
County officials broke ground on the $125 million Eastern Regional Infrastructure Project earlier this month. It is designed to provide five new public trails, two trailheads and water and sewer infrastructure on 8,500 acres in the eastern part of the county.
“I’m delighted to break ground on this historic infrastructure project, which will serve as the foundation for smart, environmentally conscious growth in this region of the county,” said Board Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “This project harnesses the resources and capabilities of today in preparation for the opportunities of tomorrow.”
While the project will provide new infrastructure to more of eastern Gwinnett than just Rowen, that development will be a major beneficiary of the project. That is because water and sewer is one of the first pieces of infrastructure needed to make the research park-oriented mixed-use development come to fruition.
JDS Inc. will do the construction work for the project, which is funded by the departments of Water Resources and Community Services, as well as by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax, which will pay for the trails.
The trails will be collectively called the Eastern Regional Greenway, which will provide access to trail systems that head into Barrow County. Gwinnett officials said the longterm plans are for the trails to connect to the planned Piedmont Parkway to the southwest, which will in turn give residents access to trail systems across metro Atlanta.
“We’re careful stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars, and we need to be stewards of this wonderful land to ensure that generations to come have ample opportunities to enjoy it,” County Commissioner Jasper Watkins said. “The ERI project will ensure this beautiful land can continue to serve the needs of our growing population efficiently and effectively while making a positive impact on our entire region.”
