Gwinnett County is taking immediate "corrective action" to remedy a failed Thursday health inspection at its courthouse cafeteria, during which the inspector saw a kitchen supervisor prepping food without gloves and "wound flesh cuts" on both hands.
During the routine inspection at One Stop Café, which is the sole cafeteria within the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center — the building houses the courts and many government offices, meaning the café serves jurors, county employees and courthouse visitors daily — the inspector also found, for the second time, "mold-like accumulations" in the lobby drink machine's ice chute, as well as employees washing dishes in the hand sink.
In addition, food was not held in properly cold temperatures, and "multiple containers" of food were being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler, when they're required to be six inches off the ground.
"Today's visit (was) unsatifactory (sic); mulitple (sic) risk factors in violation," the inspector wrote in the report. "Person in charge must preform (sic) required duties in food code."
According to county spokesman Joe Sorenson, "food service via the cafeteria at the Justice and Administration Center is provided by a vendor chosen through a competitive process."
That vendor, The Smurti Corporation, retrained all its employees Friday morning, Sorenson said, which was detailed in a letter that went out to all county employees Thursday afternoon.
In the letter, employees were told that the ice machines would also be serviced Friday morning and that moving forward, "routine ice machine service will be conducted monthly rather than the required quarterly service."
Additionally, the display coolers that were being used for grab-and-go food "will be unavailable until they can be certified to maintain the proper food storage temperatures," the letter said.
"Prior to this inspection, the One Stop Café has averaged a score of 89.6; however, this latest score is unacceptable and the county is actively working with The Smurti Corporation to provide the high-quality service that jurors, courthouse visitors and employees should expect," the letter concluded.
The health inspection report shows the cafeteria last received a 94 on its May 9 inspection, and an 83 during its Oct. 2018 inspection.
Per state law, a follow-up inspection will be conducted within 10 days due to the failing score of 61.
A required additional routine inspection will be conducted within 12 months, though if the drink machines are again found to have the "mold-like substance," the cafeteria's permit may be suspended, the inspector said.