A Snellville man was recently convicted on sexual exploitation of children charges and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors said Jacob Rivera allegedly had 17 items of child erotica, 25 encrypted files, three child pornography videos, 262 child pornography photographs and five deleted items of child pornography on his laptop.
A Lilburn police detective had searched the peer to peer file sharing service, BitTorrent, for illegal content as part of a criminal investigation and downloaded eight videos that came from an IP address which was allegedly tied to Rivera’s address in March 2019.
A search warrant was then executed at Rivera’s home.
“During the investigation, police learned that the defendant owned all of the computers in the home except for one as well as a variety of hard drives, other electronics and computer equipment,” the Gwinnett DA’s office said in a statement. “All of these items were found in his bedroom. The defendant admitted to using BitTorrent and seeing questionable things but stated he did not download them.
“He also stated he had seen things about children but erased them immediately. He also admitted that the questionable things involved children who were about 13 years of age. During the trial, it was clear that the defendant had extensive knowledge regarding computers, IP addresses, and peer to peer file sharing networks.”
Rivera defended himself during his trial. He was found guilty on six counts of sexual exploitation of children. He must spend at least 15 years of his 20 year sentence in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
