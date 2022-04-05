A Gwinnett County jury recently convicted a pair of Lawrenceville men for their involvement in a local drug trafficking organization that was moving large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin in 2018.
Antonio Jefferson Guzman, 21, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received a 10-year sentence with 35 months in prison while Jose Salvador Herrera Guzman, 30, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and received a 20-year sentence, the first 12 years of which have to be spent in prison.
A third man, Guzman Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to charges he was facing, rather than go to trial, and received a 40-year sentence, with a requirement that he spend the first 25 years in prison.
Jail records listed Cedartown as the residence for Antonio Jefferson Guzman and Jose Salvador Herrera Guzman at the time of their arrest in 2018, but the Gwinnett District Attorney's Office said in a statement that an investigation determined all three men were living at 1381 Beeblossom Lane in Lawrenceville in August 2018, when they were involved in a drug transaction in Atlanta.
"The transaction was attended by Herrera-Guzman, Guzman, and Guzman Rodriguez who were all in a silver pickup," the DA's office said in a statement. "The three met Jonathan Vasquez Bueno, who was driving a U-Haul van. The vehicles departed the location separately and ultimately were stopped by police. Located within the pickup, officers found 22 kilos of fentanyl in a box in the backseat. Officers obtained a search warrant for 1381 Beeblossom Lane and located more than 400 grams of cocaine and seven kilos of heroin. The agents also located almost $800,000 in cash as well as other evidence of drug trafficking."
The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, also known as the HIDTA Task Force, began involving a local drug operation in November 2017 and the investigation continued through late 2018. That investigation led to the arrests of Guzman, Herrera Guzman and Rodriguez.
HIDTA Group 3 investigated the case against the trio and Assistant District Attorney Norris S. Lewis Jr. handled the prosecution of the case.
Attorney Robert Booker represented Guzman while attorney Scott Drake represented Herrera Guzman.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.