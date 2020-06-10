Embattled Gwinnett Superior court Judge Kathryn Schrader is heading to a nonpartisan runoff against Magistrate Judge Deborah Fluker in her bid to seek re-election.
Schrader has been under scrutiny for the last year after news about her involvement in a computer hacking scandal surfaced. She went on trial on computer trespassing charges in February, but that resulted in a mistrial.
She was supposed to go on trial again in April, but those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Schrader led the five-person field for her seat with 37.88% of the 104,652 votes cast, followed by Fluker with 21.31%, B.T. Parker (17.97%), Christa Kirk (12.64%) and Kelly Kautz (10.21%).
Gwinnett was still counting a large number of absentee by mail ballots on Wednesday, however.
Georgia's runoff date for Tuesday's elections is scheduled for Aug. 11.
But, Schrader is not the only member of Gwinnett's Superior Court bench who struggled on Tuesday.
Superior Court Judge Randy Rich was defeated by Tamela Adkins, who received 59.95% of the 105,748 votes counted in that race.
Meanwhile, Superior Court judges Tadia Whitner, Karen Beyers, Warren Davis and Ronnie Batchelor ran unopposed and therefore won their elections.
In the State Court races, Judge Shawn Bratton defeated Matt Miller by a margin of 64.79% to 35.21%, while Judges Carla Brown and Emily Brantley were re-elected, and attorney Veronica Cope won an open race, without opposition.
Probate Judge Christopher Ballar and Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum were re-elected without opposition.
