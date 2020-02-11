Couples who are looking for an extra romantic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day could always get married — or renew their vows — in a historic setting.
Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation officials announced Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum and Probate Court Judge Christopher Ballar will perform marriage ceremonies, and vow renewal ceremonies for couples from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday at the Isaac Adair House, which is located at 15 South Clayton Street in downtown Lawrenceville.
Any couple that wants to get married for the first time at the house must first have a valid marriage license that has been issued a Probate Court in Georgia. They will have to bring the license with them to the ceremony.
The judges will not perform ceremonies for out-of-state couples.
Vow renewals do not require a marriage license.
Couples can make a reservation for a wedding by calling 770-822-8081. Anyone who has questions about getting a marriage license can call 770-822-8350.
Although the Isaac Adair House does have a bridal room, that room will not be available to brides for ceremonies on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.