Inmates at the Gwinnett County jail who were scheduled to appear for hearings in court on Friday saw their cases continued after one of their fellow inmates tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
The inmate was identified as having COVID while inmates who were set to appear in court at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center were waiting in holding cells before heading to GJAC. The Sheriff's Office said jail court staff made the decision to continue those inmates' cases to a later date as a sign of caution and an effort to comply with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"As we continue to perform contact tracing, we are confident that this is a single case and that it has been contained," Senior Deputy Carlton J. Releford said. "This occurrence did not disrupt standard operations at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and Jail Courts. The Sheriff’s Office will also continue to follow all federal and state guidelines and suggested practices. We expect court services to resume at the appropriate times."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
