Gwinnett County is under a tropical storm warning with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta making their way through north Georgia early Thursday morning.
Zeta made landfall in southeastern Louisiana as a hurricane Wednesday afternoon and was expected to move quickly through the area. Forecast cones have it being a tropical storm when it hits Georgia overnight.
It is expected to be in northeast Georgia or southeastern North Carolina by 7 a.m. Thursday.
Wind advisory maps released by the National Weather Service shows parts of Gwinnett that are west of Interstate 85 are expected to see wind gusts between 45 and 50 mph. Parts of the county that are east of the interstate can expect wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph.
All Gwinnett County Public Schools students will be learning from home on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through the area.
Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall in Gwinnett, depending on the part of the county. The Buford and Sugar Hill area, as well as areas skiting the Chattahoochee River between Suwanee and Peachtree Corners is expected to get the largest rainfalls, somewhere between 2 to 3 inches.
Southeastern Gwinnett, including Snellville, Grayson and Loganville, is forecast to get the least rain, somewhere between 1 and 1-and-a-half inches.
