Cars sit in a line of traffic on Sugarloaf Parkway at Satellite Boulevard in this 2016 file photo. Gwinnett County is now home to an estimated 983,702 residents, according to new figures released by the Atlanta Regional Commission on Wednesday.
Gwinnett County continues to inch closer to surpassing the 1 million population mark after the county added an estimated 13,460 new residents in the last year, according to figures released by the Atlanta Regional Commission on Wednesday.
The ARC's latest population estimates peg Gwinnett's total population at 983,702 residents. That puts Gwinnett less than 20,000 residents shy of breaking the looming 1 million population mark that officials have been preparing for in recent years.
Collectively, the region added an estimated 64,940 new residents in the last year, putting the region's total population at an estimated 5.1 million people.
“We are clearly recovering from the initial shock of the pandemic in 2020,” ARC Executive Director Anna Roach said. “These population gains are encouraging, and they are a testament to the quality of life metro Atlanta offers."
Gwinnett's estimated population growth of 1.4% is just above the 11-county region-wide growth of 1.3%.
Overall, Fulton County continues to lead the region in population with a total of nearly 1.09 million residents, but Gwinnett is just 103,468 residents behind Fulton in terms of population. The ARC and Gwinnett officials have said for years that Gwinnett is expected to eventually surpass Fulton in terms of total population.
Gwinnett has slowly made movement toward closing the gap since the beginning of this decade. The 2020 Census put Gwinnett 109,648 residents behind Fulton.
Beyond Fulton and Gwinnett, Cobb County had the third highest population with 779,249 residents followed by DeKalb County (775,022 residents), Clayton County (302,285 residents), Cherokee County (279,840 residents), Forsyth County (265,033 residents), Henry County (252,502 residents), Douglas County (149,297 residents), Fayette County (122,684 residents) and Rockdale County (94,860 residents).
With the metro area continuing to grow, the 11 counties have to look at how to address issues that the growth presents each county not only on a county level, but also on a regional level.
"As we look to the future, we must continue to work on housing affordability, access to transit, transportation infrastructure and other critical issues so that we foster a region where everyone thrives,” Roach said.
