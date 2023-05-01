A child plays during a Gwinnett Parks and Recreation event in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Residents walk along a trail at Little Mulberry Park in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Children play in the water at one of Gwinnett County's aquatic centers in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Children play at one of Gwinnett County's community recreation centers in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Children jump into a pool at one of Gwinnett’s aquatic centers in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
A child plays during a Gwinnett Parks and Recreation event in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Residents walk along a trail at Little Mulberry Park in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Children play in the water at one of Gwinnett County's aquatic centers in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Children play at one of Gwinnett County's community recreation centers in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Children jump into a pool at one of Gwinnett’s aquatic centers in this undated photo. Gwinnett County has been named a finalist for the Gold Medal award which recognizes the top parks and recreation department in the nation in seven categories.
Gwinnett County's parks department is close to being named the best parks and recreation department in the nation.
Gwinnett is one of four finalists for the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and National Recreation and Park Association's Gold Medal in the Class I category, which includes parks departments that serve more than 400,000 residents.
The Gold Medal is the highest award a parks department can receive from the association and the academy. There are five population-based classification categories that public parks departments compete in. There are also categories for state parks and armed forces recreation areas.
"Each agency is commended for submitting a 2023 application for the prestigious National Gold Medal Award," AAPRA Executive Director Jane H. Adams said. "The Academy congratulates the 20 local park and recreation agencies, the four armed forces installations, and the four state park systems on receiving the Finalist award."
The Gold Medals for each class and category will be presented during a reception that will be held as part of the annual National Recreation and Park Association conference in Dallas, Texas in October.
In addition to Gwinnett County, the other Class I finalists include: Tampa, Fla.-based Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation; the Greenbelt, Md.-based Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission; and Virginia Beach (Va.) Parks & Recreation.
Gwinnett County has found itself in this position before. It has been named a Gold Medal finalist five times and won the award once.
"We won the Gold Medal in 2008 and we’re finalists in 1999, 2006, and 2014," Gwinnett Parks and Recreation Division Director Chris Minor told members of the Gwinnett Recreation Authority Board in an email on Friday. "Keep your fingers crossed 2023 is our year to be the best of the best once again."
And, Gwinnett is not the only parks department in Georgia that has been named a finalist for a Gold Medal. The City of Douglasville Parks and Recreation is a Gold Medal finalist in Class IV, which includes departments that serve 30,001 to 75,000 residents.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.