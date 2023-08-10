Gwinnett County police are looking for this man who is accused of allegedly stealing a work van and crashing it through a gate at the police department's West Precinct before driving off and hitting cars on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County last month.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County police released this photo of damage that was done to a gate at the police department's West Precinct when a stolen van was driven through it last month.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of allegedly stealing a work van and plowing through a gate at a police precinct located off Jimmy Carter Boulevard last month.
The incident happened on July 16 at the Gwinnett Department's West Precinct, which is located at the interchange of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Interstate 85 in unincorporated Norcross. The man drove the white Ford transit van through the gates at the precinct and then drove south, causing additional damage along the way.
