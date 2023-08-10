Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of allegedly stealing a work van and plowing through a gate at a police precinct located off Jimmy Carter Boulevard last month.

The incident happened on July 16 at the Gwinnett Department's West Precinct, which is located at the interchange of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Interstate 85 in unincorporated Norcross. The man drove the white Ford transit van through the gates at the precinct and then drove south, causing additional damage along the way.

