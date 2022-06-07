The Gwinnett Housing Corporation, in partnership with State Representative Marvin Lim, was recently awarded the Justice40 Capacity Building grant and the Partners for Places grant.
The funds will be used to assess the energy sustainability and affordable housing needs of unincorporated Norcross and produce a community development plan to combat these challenges, officials said.
GHC will work with the Southeast Energy Alliance (SEEA) to develop a comprehensive community development plan with the goal of increasing the area’s stock of affordable and sustainable housing.
The pair will work with the community to complete a landscape analysis, identify key stakeholders, draft recommendations from facilitated stakeholder sessions and produce a series of recommendations.
“With the support of these two foundations, we will build on our previous grassroots and advocacy efforts started by the LiveNorcross initiative by creating a development plan informed by the actual needs of the community, as opposed to a “top-down” policy development approach,” Gwinnett Housing Corporation Executive Director Lejla Prljaca said.
Unincorporated Norcross is the most diverse and the most under-resourced area in Gwinnett County. The geographical area at stake is approximately 87 percent BIPOC and over 50 percent immigrant. Many residents are uninsured and live at or below federal poverty levels.
The funds provided by these grants will help ensure that the community, having disproportionately borne the effects of climate change, can begin to get support to address the problems already caused by climate change while also addressing some of the root causes that contribute to global climate change problems.
“Residents in this area have the fewest means to address the climate and energy burdens they face,” said Georgia State Representative Marvin Lim. “I’m so grateful that Justice40 and Partners for Places recognize that sustainability resources are crucial in supporting these populations and creating real change in their communities.”
Partners for Places is a matching grant program that improves US communities by building partnerships between local government leaders, frontline community-led groups and place-based foundations. National funders invest in local projects developed through these partnerships to aid in the growth of sustainable, prosperous and just communities.
The American Cities Climate Challenge Justice40 Capacity Building Fund (J40) aims to support community-based organizations that engage and partner with their local government to advance community-led projects that align with the Justice40 initiative.
The development of the comprehensive plan is underway and will continue through August 2022.=
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.