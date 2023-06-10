Officials from Gwinnett County, the cities of the Norcross and Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett Housing Corporation and the corporation’s partners attended the ribbon cutting for the organization’s new Homeowner Resource Center in Norcross.
HomeAid Atlanta’s Mandy Crater presents Lennar’s Adam Paterson with a plaque during ribbon cutting for the Gwinnett Housing Corporation’s new Homeowner Resource Center in Norcross. HomeAid Atlanta and Lennar partnered with the housing corporation to prepare the facility that houses the center.
Officials from the Gwinnett Housing Corporation, HomeAid Atlanta and Lennar cut a ribbon to open the corporation’s new Homeowner Resource Center in Norcross.
Photo: Tracey R. Rice
Officials from the Gwinnett Housing Corporation and its partner organizations pose for a photo at the ribbon cutting for the corporation’s new Homeowner Resource Center in Norcross.
Photo: Tracey R. Rice
Photo: Tracey R. Rice
Photo: Tracey R. Rice
Gwinnett Housing Corporation CEO Lejla Prljaca addresses attendees at the ribbon cutting for the corporation's new Homeowner Resource Center in Norcross.
Amid an ongoing struggle to find affordable housing, Gwinnett residents who are struggling to become homeowners are about to get a new place to turn to for help.
The Gwinnett Housing Corporation partnered with the Norcross Downtown Development Authority, HomeAid Atlanta and Lennar to develop the county’s first Homeowner Resource Center. The facility is designed to help low-to-moderate-income Gwinnettians not only become homeowners but also remain in their homes.
