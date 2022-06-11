The Gwinnett Housing Corporation and LiveNorcross will team up to house a bilingual housing expo on Sunday to help residents learn about home ownership and housing assistance programs.
The second-ever housing expo, which is being offered in partnership with Rudhil Companies and New American Funding, will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. in the media center at Meadowcreek High School, which is located at 4455 Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
“Norcross zip codes are home to some of the oldest housing stock, lowest homeownership rates, highest concentration of extended stays and highest housing cost burden in the county," Gwinnett Housing Corporation Executive Director Lejla Prljaca. "These conditions were further exacerbated by the pandemic where Norcross was ranked by the Urban Institute in the highest percentile for the Emergency Rental Assistance priority index, Housing Instability Risk subindex, and COVID-19 Impact subindex.
"Our goal with this event is to bring much needed housing resources to the community to ensure all families are aware of the services available to them.”
People who attend the expo will get to talk to officials from organizations and companies that work within the housing sector.
These representatives will talk to attendees about down payment assistance programs that are available as well as home ownership opportunities and ways to handle the finances associated with home repairs.
Organizers will also offer break-out sessions where Rudhil Companies, a real estate brokerage firm, as well as mortgage lender New American Financing and HUD-approved and certified housing counseling agency, Money Management International, will work with attendees on housing issues they are facing.
“At RudHil Companies, our vision is to enhance our communities’ mindset towards Real Estate," said the RudHil Companies Founder & CEO Hilda Abbott said. "We are excited to partner with the Gwinnett Housing Corporation, LiveNorcross, and New American Funding to make this second Bilingual Housing Expo a reality.
"We Believe That: Real Estate + Community Inclusion = Empowerment. We strive to educate our community with the correct information about the challenging times buyers and renters are going through right now, especially in Gwinnett County with rent and home sales prices increasing dramatically and continuing to rise. This Expo will be an informational platform for all the attendees with the resources available to them.”
Expo participants are expected to include:
• LiveNorcross
• Catholic Charities
• Gwinnett County Community Development Department
• Gwinnett Housing Corporation
• Habitat Gwinnett
• HomeFirst Gwinnett/Project Reset
• Metro Fair Housing
• Money Management International
• Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries
• Norcross Housing Authority
• New American Funding
• Rainbow Village
• Rudhil Companies
• Ser Familia
• Gwinnett Coalition
• Georgia Center for Opportunity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.