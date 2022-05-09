Six members of Gwinnett County's State House Delegation are backing state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson's re-election in a race that is pitting her against a fellow Democrat and delegation member.
When House district maps were redrawn during redistricting in November, the Republican-controlled General Assembly drew Hutchinson and fellow state Rep. Rebecca Mitchell into the same district. As a result, both Democrats have to run against each other in the Democratic primary for the new House District 106 seat.
Hutchinson announced on Monday that she has been endorsed in the race by state Rep. Sam Park, who was the Gwinnett House Delegation chairman for the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions, as well as state Rep. Jasmine Clark, who was the delegation's vice-chairwoman, and state Reps. Gregg Kennard, Dewey McClain, Dar'Shun Kendrick and Karen Bennett.
“I have been working with Shelly since 2017 when she began her journey into politics," Park said in a statement released by Hutchinson's campaign. "We need her energy and expertise at the Gold Dome.”
Hutchinson was first elected in 2018 as part of a blue wave of Democrats who were elected in Gwinnett that year, precipitating a second blue wave that happened in Gwinnett during the 2020 election cycle.
She has serve two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives as one of the representatives for the Snellville area.
“Shelly and I ran as new candidates in Gwinnett County in 2018. We have been through a lot together," Clark said. "We need her social work and mental health experience at the capital.”
Kennard added, “Shelly and I came to the general assembly as new members in 2018. She impresses me with her expertise in and passion for mental health, social services and people in general. Those qualities are not common. We need her at the Capitol.”
Early voting for the May 24 primary election is already underway at 11 advance in-person voting sites in Gwinnett. The early voting period ends May 20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.