Gwinnett County’s Health and Human Resources Division is inviting residents to come out and learn what resources the county has for its senior population.
The county will host the Engage in Aging community forum from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at George Pierce Park’s Community Recreation Center, which is located at 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee. The event is free for residents to attend and will include speakers and breakout sessions designed to address best practices for residents who are looking to age in place as well as those may need support or are considering alternative housing.
“There are so many facets to aging, and we are excited to bring this discussion to our community,” said Health and Human Services Division Director Regina Miller. “Engage in Aging provides attendees a perfect opportunity to learn about latest technologies and best practices from regional experts. With these kinds of forums, we hope to better equip our very diverse senior population.”
Break out sessions will include hands-on demonstrations on topics such as how to eat healthy, nutrition and cooking demonstrations, how to use assistive technology and tips for fall prevention.
Anyone interested in attending the event must register in advance at www.GwinnettHumanServices.com using the code GPP4199.