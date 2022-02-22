Gwinnett County officials will hold a job fair later this week for residents who are looking to get a job with the county.
The county's Career From Here hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday at the Gas South Convention Center, which is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
"This is your opportunity to meet with current employees and learn about their departments, have your resume reviewed, and apply for opportunities in a variety of fields," county officials said in an announcement about the event.
County officials have posted all county government job openings at GwinnettCountyJobs.com. Attendees are urged to wear business professional attire to the event.
Attendees should also park in Parking Deck 1 when they arrive at the Gas South District campus.
"Gwinnett County offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives for certain positions, tuition reimbursement, career advancement and much more," county officials said.
