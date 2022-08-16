GJAC aerial file photo (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. Gwinnett government will host its 14th annual Supplier Networking Event at GJAC on Thursday.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will give vendors who want to do business with the county government or other local agencies a chance to learn how to do so this week.

The county’s Purchasing Division will host Gwinnett’s 14th Annual Supplier Networking Event from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.