Gwinnett County will give vendors who want to do business with the county government or other local agencies a chance to learn how to do so this week.
The county’s Purchasing Division will host Gwinnett’s 14th Annual Supplier Networking Event from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
“(The) Gwinnett County Purchasing Division invites business vendors to learn how to do business with its 14 County departments and partner agencies,” county officials said in an announcement for the event.
In addition to county departments, vendors can also meet with buyers and contracting officers from Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Gwinnett Chamber, the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents and representatives from other counties as well as city governments.
Anyone who has questions about the event can visit GwinnettCounty.com or call 770-822-8720.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
