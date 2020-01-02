When it comes to New Year’s babies, perhaps no circumstances were more coincidental than the birth of 6-pound, 18.75-inch baby girl, Lyric Dashari Williams on Wednesday.
She was born at 9:30 a.m. sharp at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Lyric arrived one week after Christmas, hours into a new year and the day before her mother Undria Clark and father Rashad Williams’ birthdays. Both Clark and Williams were almost New Year's babies themselves, born Jan. 2.
“We kept saying she was going to come New Year’s or on our birthdays,” Clark said.
Doctors with Northeast Georgia said Lyric was 36 weeks and five days into her term when she was born. She was projected to be due on Jan. 24, and was considered to be pre-term by a few days. On Tuesday afternoon, hours after she was born, she was healthy and snoozing in her parents’ arms.
“She came out doing wonderfully,” said Brand Williams, a registered nurse, certified in inpatient obstetrics. “The neonatologist went in and assessed her and said she’s doing great, just keep an eye on her.”
Clark said she and Williams did not celebrate on New Year’s Eve. Three days earlier, Clark had experienced contractions and went to the hospital. Clark wasn't deemed ready for delivery and doctors eventually stopped her contractions and Clark went home later that day. She said at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning she was experiencing more painful contractions. Clark and Williams knew it was time to go back to the hospital.
The road to delivery wasn't without a minor obstacle. The couple left their home near Gainesville to head to Braselton when they had a sinking realization: Williams’ car showed they had 12 miles to go until their gas tank was empty.
“I think his nerves were everywhere,” Clark said of Williams. “He forgot where we were going.”
Williams and Clark filled up their tank and arrived at the hospital about 6 a.m.
Clark’s mother, Pamela Clark said she was driving a patient to dialysis when she received a call that Lyric was on the way. She sped off from Dunwoody to the hospital and made it before Clark and Williams. Shelia Williams, Rashad's mother, also came into the room with Clark’s oldest daughter, Maleah Clark.
“If they had stopped me, they were going to have to follow me to the hospital,” Pamela Clark said.
Roughly 20 minutes after Clark received an epidural, Lyric was born. She had a full head of hair and was showered with presents, including a four-foot tall giraffe from the hospital gift shop. Pamela Clark said she and Maleah went to the gift shop and eyed the giraffe before nurses brought it in as encouragement during delivery.
Clark chose the first name Lyric, from the 1994 film “Jason’s Lyric,” and Williams picked her middle name, Dashari, a scrambling of the name “Rashad” with an “I” at the end.
Maleah said she asked for a baby sister on her birthday in August. Now the McEver Academy third-grader is changing diapers and ready to show her classmates photos of her new sister that she took with an instant film camera she got for Christmas.
It made for the most interesting birthday ever for both parents.
“But by far the best birthday present,” Clark said.
The first 2020 baby at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville arrived at 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday. Rylee Nova Broner was born 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19.25 inches long to Snellville parents Jasmin Broner and Randy Broner.
“The first special delivery of the new year comes with a unique joy and promise,” said April Fox, Director of Women’s Services at Eastside Medical Center. “Our women’s services team at Eastside is overjoyed to be a part of the Broner family’s special day and wish them a lifetime of health and happiness.”
The first baby born in Gwinnett County in 2020 was a girl at Northside Hospital Lawrenceville. Evelyn Jean Sherman was born at 12:24 a.m. to parents Daniel and Julie Sherman of Lawrenceville. Baby Evelyn weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
“We are pleasantly surprised, and blessed beyond measure,” said proud new father Daniel. “The staff and nurses have all been wonderful — from meal service to clinicians.”
Evelyn was due Jan. 3 and is the Shermans' first child.