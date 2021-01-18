As Brownies from Girl Scout Troop 18152 struggled to cut down the base of an invasive bush at Ronald Reagan Park — part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day community service project to clean up brush that had grown in the way — there were signs of both despair and perseverance.
"It's impossible," one of the girls said as four of them tried together to apply enough pressure to cut through the thick bush base.
"Nothing is impossible," fellow Brownie Caylee Meis, 8, said in response.
Monday marked an MLK holiday that was somewhat different from normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although community service projects continued — part of the spirit of treating the holiday as a day of community service rather than as just another holiday to stay home from work or school — the traditional parade in Lawrenceville was cancelled because of public health concerns.
Gwinnett County worked with the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County to organize two community service park beautification projects. One was at McDaniel Farm Park and the other was at Ronald Reagan Park.
"This was a partnership with United Ebony Society and then our Volunteer Gwinnett liaison as well," Sarah Barlow, the deputy director of natural and cultural resource management in Gwinnett County's Parks and Recreation Department said. "We wanted to focus on natural resources projects beyond just beautifying our parks. We like to have very impactful projects that are meaningful to the wildlife and our green spaces in the parks."
About 50 volunteers who showed up at Ronald Reagan Park cleared brush and trimmed back vines and bushes along the walking trails. They also planted new pollinator and berry-producing bushes near the park's playground.
Troop 18152 members said they liked being able to do something to improve the park in King's memory. Their troop's theme this year centers around giving back and this was their first big service project.
"I think it's really nice that Dr. King would be proud of us for helping the environment," Callista Cox, 8, said.
Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, the United Ebony Society broadcast a video version of their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony. In the video, society president Marlene Taylor-Crawford pointed out the changes that had to be made this year due to the pandemic.
"We know we will not allow anything to stop us from celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King (Jr.)," Taylor-Crawford said. "And, we know the pandemic helped underscore what we knew already when it comes to the disparities in education, in health, wages, food insecurities and more."
Speakers during the virtual ceremony included Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Commissioner Marlene Fosque, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, author R.A. McAlpine and Salem Missionary Baptist Church Community and Social Service Ministries Director Gregory Bailey.
"In the words of Dr. King, life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Hendrickson said. "Gwinnettians are answering the question by taking care of each other.
"Let today be a reminder of a dream put forth nearly 60 years ago that helped get us to where we are today, and let it be a calling to each of us to do what is required to keep our community vibrantly connected now and for generations to come."
Several participants took turns reading parts of King's famous 1963 "I have a dream" speech, which he had delivered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Participants in this portion of the program included New Jerusalem Baptist Church Pastor Elijah Collins Jr.; Gwinnett school board members Karen Watkins and Tarece Johnson; Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Rory Johnson; state Rep. Sam Park; Lawrenceville Mayor David Still; county commissioners Jasper Watkins, Ben Ku and Kirkland Carden; Lawrenceville Housing Authority Executive Director Lejla Prljaca; and youth community leader Gabriela Madurro Salvarrey.
Sharon Davis from New Bethel AME Church sang "Lift Every Voice And Sing," members of the JJ's Define You Dance Company and the Phusion Dance Company danced, Julian Smith played the trumpet and musician Will Harden sang during the ceremony as well. Felicia Watkins emceed the program.
Gwinnett County is not stopping its MLK-related community service projects with the holiday on Monday, however. One more park beautification project will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.
The county still had slots open for at least 10 volunteers for the Rhodes Jordan project as of Monday. Anyone interested in signing up can do so at bit.ly/3p1DyqA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.