The number of homicides in Gwinnett County dipped slightly in 2019, breaking a trend of increasing homicides in the county since 2015.
According to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 37 certified homicide cases in Gwinnett County last year, including one case that was pending additional testing on Monday.
A possible 38th homicide was also pending, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME was waiting for information that may indicate the victim’s cause of death was related to injuries sustained in Iraq while in combat.
If the total stays at 37 cases, this year’s statistics show a decrease in two homicide cases compared to 2018. That bucks a trend where homicide numbers steadily increased from 2015 to 2018. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office worked 39 homicides in 2018, four more than the 35 in 2017. In 2016, the Medical Examiner’s Office worked 33 homicides, and in 2015 the number of homicides was 28.
The Gwinnett County Police Department has jurisdiction over unincorporated Gwinnett and the seven cities that do not have municipal police departments. The department typically handles the majority of each year’s homicides. Gwinnett County Police reported the department worked 30 total homicides compared to 36 in 2018.
Detective David Smith, who has spent three of his nine years at the Gwinnett County Police Department in the homicide unit, was frank when he indicated the numbers may appear as a blip years from now.
“Mostly to just luck, and the hospitals are doing a better job keeping people alive,” Smith said. “I don’t know that there’s anything different happening.”
Homicides are not limited to murders. They are legally classified as any unnatural death. For example, a Braselton police officer was involved in an officer involved shooting in August that led to a 25-year-old suspect being fatally shot. That officer has not been charged with any crime, but the suspect’s death is a homicide.
Another homicide was related to the accidental discharge of a gun that killed a 14-year-old in a Duluth apartment. These non-criminal homicides are included in the statistics alongside murder, vehicular homicide and other non-suicidal, non-natural causes deaths.
The number of bodies is not equal to the number of incidents. The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office reported it opened 23 homicide files with 2019 offense dates. Two of those files involved double-homicides and two other files were determined to be murder-suicide scenarios. The DA’s office reported 13 files involving vehicular homicides, and one had two victims.
Speaking generally, Smith said half of the department’s homicide investigations were domestic: crimes of passion or opportunity that were not necessarily premeditated, but led to unfortunate conclusions. Smith said finding potential connections between gang and robbery-related crimes could potentially prevent deaths related to those activities. As a detective, though, he’s not called in until there’s already a body.
Most homicides, he said, are firearm-related.
While the county’s homicide rate broke this year, 37 homicides is still nearly one-third more than it was four years ago. Smith said homicides are fairly spread out around the county and Gwinnett’s densifying population may be leading to the four-year trend of increasing crime.
“I think it does have a lot to do with the county growing and more people,” he said.
Nationwide, other cities are battling to combat murders. Murder rates in Chicago reportedly decreased by 13% this year, the third straight year the city’s rate has decreased. Cities such as Boston and Los Angeles reported drops in homicide rate. Other cities such as Philadelphia, St. Louis and Baltimore are combating rising homicide rates.
