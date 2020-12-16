Wednesday should have marked the beginning of final exams for Gwinnett County Public Schools high school students, but there were some technical difficulties whose presence will be felt on Thursday.
District officials said some students could not access their final exams through the school system's D2L eClass platform on Wednesday. The issue was due to "technical difficulties" with the platform.
All Gwinnett high school students will have to spend a full day in school on Thursday — instead of the planned half day — because of the issue, district officials said.
"Although D2L indicated that they were working to resolve the issues, we did not have a guarantee that the system would be back online prior to dismissal today," district spokeswoman Sloan Roach said in an email. "With that in mind, Gwinnett County high schools moved forward with early dismissal as originally planned today.
"For Thursday, Gwinnett high school students will attend a full day of school rather than being dismissed early. This will allow students to take their finals that were planned for Thursday and complete any finals that were interrupted (on Wednesday)."
The issue is limited to high school students and has no impact on the county's elementary and middle schools. A notification about the high school issue was expected to be sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, according to Roach.
