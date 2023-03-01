gcps.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Georgia Department of Education recently released the list of AP Honors Schools — with 23 Gwinnett County public high schools making one or more of the lists.

Several Gwinnett schools were recognized in more than one category. Paul Duke STEM High School and Mountain View High School made the list in all seven categories in which they are eligible while Archer, Brookwood, Dacula, Duluth, Grayson, Lanier, and Mountain View high schools made the list in six of the seven categories in which they are eligible.

