The Georgia Department of Education recently released the list of AP Honors Schools — with 23 Gwinnett County public high schools making one or more of the lists.
Several Gwinnett schools were recognized in more than one category. Paul Duke STEM High School and Mountain View High School made the list in all seven categories in which they are eligible while Archer, Brookwood, Dacula, Duluth, Grayson, Lanier, and Mountain View high schools made the list in six of the seven categories in which they are eligible.
DeNelle West, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Chief Learning Officer, says the recognition is a testament to the dedication of the district’s educators.
“We celebrate the efforts of our students, educators, and the families and communities that support them,” she said. “Receiving this national honor supports our vision for becoming a system of world-class schools while ensuring our students are continuing their journey to college and career readiness.
“This level of achievement happens because our educators invest deeply in understanding the knowledge and skills our students need to demonstrate to match the rigor and expectations for Advanced Placement coursework.
“As outlined in our Blueprint for the Future, this recognition reflects our efforts as a system to provide opportunity and access for each and every student and provides another indicator of how our schools achieve excellence each and every day. We are incredibly proud!”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level. Students who earn a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The 2023 AP Honor Schools were named in eight categories, based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams.
“Achieving recognition as an AP Honor School is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates a school’s commitment to academic excellence and rigorous coursework,” said Keena Ryals-Jenkins, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) Director of Accelerated Programs & Gifted. “Advanced Placement (AP) courses allow high school students to take college-level classes and earn college credit. These courses challenge students academically and prepare them for the demands of higher education. Recognition as an AP honor school is based on a school’s overall performance on AP exams, as well as the number and variety of AP courses offered.
“Schools that receive this honor have shown a strong commitment to providing their students with challenging academic opportunities and preparing them for success in college and beyond. I am proud of all our schools and their hard work.”
2023 AP Honor Schools The 23 GCPS schools recognized as 2023 AP Honor Schools and the specific categories in which they were honored are listed below AP Access and Support Schools Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher Archer HS Brookwood HS Central Gwinnett HS Collins Hill HS Dacula HS Discovery HS Duluth HS Grayson HS Lanier HS McClure Health Science HS Meadowcreek HS Mountain View HS Norcross HS Paul Duke STEM HS AP Challenge Schools Schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science, and social studies. Gwinnett Online Campus AP Expansion Schools AP schools with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2021 to May 2022 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2021. Gwinnett Online Campus McClure Health Science HS Paul Duke STEM HS AP Humanities Schools Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course. Archer HS Berkmar HS Brookwood HS Dacula HS Discovery HS Duluth HS Grayson HS Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology Lanier HS McClure Health Science HS Mill Creek HS Mountain View HS Norcross HS North Gwinnett HS Parkview HS Paul Duke STEM HS Peachtree Ridge HS South Gwinnett HS AP Humanities Achievement Schools AP Humanities schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher. Archer HS Brookwood HS Dacula HS Duluth HS Grayson HS Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology Lanier HS Mill Creek HS Mountain View HS North Gwinnett HS Parkview HS Paul Duke STEM HS Peachtree Ridge HS AP Schools of Distinction Schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher. Archer HS Brookwood HS Collins Hill HS Dacula HS Duluth HS Grayson HS Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology Lanier HS Mill Creek HS Mountain View HS North Gwinnett HS Parkview HS Paul Duke STEM HS Peachtree Ridge HS AP STEM Schools Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles) Archer HS Berkmar HS Brookwood HS Central Gwinnett HS Collins Hill HS Dacula HS Discovery HS Duluth HS Grayson HS Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology Lanier HS McClure Health Science HS Meadowcreek HS Mill Creek HS Mountain View HS Norcross HS North Gwinnett HS Parkview HS Paul Duke STEM HS Peachtree Ridge HS Shiloh HS South Gwinnett HS AP STEM Achievement Schools AP STEM schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher. Archer HS Brookwood HS Collins Hill HS Dacula HS Duluth HS Grayson HS Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology Lanier HS Mill Creek HS Mountain View HS Norcross HS North Gwinnett HS Parkview HS Paul Duke STEM HS Peachtree Ridge HS
