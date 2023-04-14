In most situations, using the words “high school” and “food fight” in the same sentence would not necessarily portend to a positive community event.
This, however, is not one of those situations.
On April 19, culinary students from several Gwinnett County high schools will square off in a competition (thus, the “food fight”) to create and prepare dishes — to be judged by Chef Hank Reid of the Snellville-based nonprofit Lettum Eat and others — that will help feed the food insufficient in the community.
Schools with culinary education programs include North Gwinnett, South Gwinnett, Grayson Tech, Berkmar, Maxwell High School of Technology, Dacula and Meadowcreek. In early April, Laura Knapp-Storm, who leads the culinary education program at North Gwinnett, said she’d already recruited four of the seven programs to compete.
“The culinary instructors have always wanted to do a competition among Gwinnett County culinary programs, but transportation is prohibitive,” said Knapp-Storm. “So my idea was let’s all produce food Chef Hank can use in his food truck at our individual locations when it can work and let’s deliver that food to Chef.”
Each participating school will prepare 10 gallons of a creamed, protein-based product with vegetables that go over rice, potatoes or pasta that Reid can serve from his food truck. Knapp-Storm said North Gwinnett’s dish, which will be designed and prepared by the program’s third-year students, will have “a Tex-Mex bent.” The two top dishes will be recognized, with the remainder of the food available to Reid for use in his food truck.
Reid said the competition presents opportunity for his nonprofit, the community and the students involved.
“It’s beneficial for our organization and what we do in terms of preparing meals for certain segments of the community,” he said. “The school system’s culinary program, and Chef Storm at North Gwinnett in particular, have been very supportive of what we’re doing. I always tell people that I can’t do this forever; somebody has to take up the mantle. I feel this is a real opportunity in our community to show young people how to give back.”
Established in 2019 by Reid, Lettum Eat provides fresh meals for the food insufficient at different spots in the county. With a mission statement of “Mobile food provisions prepared with care and served with compassion to those in need,” Lettum Eat dished out more than 35,000 free meals in 2022.
“His goal is to feed the food insufficient in Gwinnett County, in our backyards,” Knapp-Storm said.
“Those 10 gallons (per participating school) will provide portions of a meal that will take care of close to 500 people,” Reid said.
Knapp-Storm said aligning with Reid has proven to be a very positive experience for her students as they determine if food service might be a career path. Reid parked his food truck at North Gwinnett twice this school year and was popularly received.
“The great thing about Chef is he understands that students have a lot to offer,” said Knapp-Storm. “I’ve tried to team up with other nonprofits and they’ve boxed us in these teeny, tiny roles because they haven’t trusted me and the students to be able to deliver. And I understand why, because sometimes things don’t happen.
“But Chef has been working with us at North Gwinnett. He’s brought his food truck out twice, for Trunk or Treat and we serve food and any profits are for Lettum Eat. My second-year students design a restaurant and a menu, and this year they built a food truck restaurant and Chef brought his truck out and we served during the three hours of lunch and we made a few thousand dollars he could use for his nonprofit.”
The competition will be the performance final for North Gwinnett’s third-year culinary students, and Knapp-Storm said she’s included several other conditions on her students.
“I am making them be ever more food sustainable by making them cook out of our freezer and our pantry,” she said. “I made it extra-difficult for them. I’ll grab a few things from the grocery store, but I’m not going to buy everything brand-new. We’ll have to use what we have.”
Knapp-Storm said she hopes the “food fight” can continue after this year (“I’m not a one-and-done kind of person,” she said. “This is something we should do annually) and that her students can continue to work with Reid.
“I have two objectives,” she said. “My boss once told me to leverage your resources to create a win-win situation. This is a win for the schools in that we have someone for whom to produce food and we have an outlet for our kids’ talents. A chance to show off in a real-life situation.
“And my other objective is competition. Competition is great — everybody loves competition. And we can increase exposure for Chef Hank because what he’s doing in the community is really great. We want to let other people in community know about him and come on board and share with his mission.”
For more information about Lettum Eat, visit www.lettumeat.com.
