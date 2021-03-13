Gwinnett residents who have chronic health conditions won’t need a doctor’s note to prove they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they get the shot from the county’s health department, a spokesman for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments has confirmed.
Georgia is expanding the eligibility to get vaccinated, starting on Monday, to include people with a wide range of chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, heart conditions, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis or kidney or liver disease. The minimum age to get the vaccine will also drop from 65 to 55 on Monday, and adults with disabilities will be eligible as well.
Some residents had raised questions when the vaccine was first introduced in December about whether they would need to provide documentation of their conditions when they get the vaccine.
The answer is “no” because they already certified that they met the criteria when they scheduled their vaccination appointment, according to Gwinnett health department spokesman Chad Wasdin.
“Verifying proof has been easier in Phase 1a for proof of age (like with an ID) or employment in the approved groups (like with a badge),” Wasdin said. “As we get further into expanded phases, it will become more difficult to verify eligibility, and we’ll have to rely on the honor system and accurate self-reporting. Requiring doctor’s notes or documentation could put a strain on the medical system to provide verification.”
While Gwinnett health officials will not require documentation, one key caveat in that statement is that Wasdin said he could not speak to what other sites distributing the vaccine, such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies or grocery stores, will require.
While public health officials are having to rely on people signing up for the vaccine being honest when they say they have a chronic health condition that qualifies them to receive the vaccine, starting Monday, they are stressing the importance of people only getting the vaccine if they truly qualify for it.
People with chronic health conditions are becoming eligible for the vaccine a week after teachers could begin getting it.
Although the Gwinnett health department’s mass vaccination site in the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall is designed to eventually handle 3,000 vaccinations a day — once enough vaccine doses are available to do so — District Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona said it was handling about 1,800 vaccinations a day as of this past Monday.
“It is our intention to only vaccinate those in the current approved groups,” Wasdin said. “We ask for those currently ineligible to continue to be patient for eligibility to broaden so that we can vaccinate the most vulnerable first.”
The full list of chronic health conditions that now qualify for a vaccine include:
♦ Asthma
♦ Cancer
♦ Cerebrovascular Disease
♦ Chronic Kidney Disease
♦ COPD
♦ Cystic Fibrosis
♦ Diabetes
♦ Hypertension
♦ Heart Conditions
♦ Immunocompromised State
♦ Liver Disease
♦ Neurologic Conditions
♦ Overweight and Obesity
♦ Pregnancy
♦ Pulmonary Fibrosis
♦ Sickle Cell Disease
♦ Thalassemia
