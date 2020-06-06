As Gwinnett residents gather to protest the death of George Floyd and other actions they see as mistreatment of minorities, Gwinnett health officials have one request: Don’t forget guidance designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.
For the last two-and-a-half months, events have been canceled, businesses have been closed or operating on reduced operating schedules and social distancing has been routinely encouraged. In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, however, there have been several protests and marches taking place around Gwinnett County.
That has meant large groups of people — far larger than the 25-person limit officially allowed under executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp — gathering in downtown areas around Gwinnett, but health officials said it is still possible to take actions at the protests to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“In large group settings, like protests, proper infection control measures really play a significant role in limiting the spread of illness,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments spokesman Chad Wasdin said.
Gwinnett County has had the second highest COVID-19 case total in the state, with 4,432 cases and 137 deaths reported as of Saturday afternoon. There have also been 710 hospitalizations reported in Gwinnett.
The county has a COVID-19 incidence rate of 456.37 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The three-county Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district had a positivity rate of 7.91% as of noon on Monday, which was the most recent figure available from the district. That equates to a total of 1,446 positive results from the 18,613 tests that had been performed in the health district up to that point.
Face masks have been something seen on several protesters as they gathered in Gwinnett to protest the death of Floyd and other acts against African-Americans. Organizers of multiple protests have also encouraged participants to wear face masks and some have solicited donations of hand sanitizer to be distributed to protesters.
While large group gatherings have officially been discouraged in recent months because of COVID-19, it hasn’t stopped large gatherings at protests.
But Wasdin said, while health officials can’t stop people from attending protests, they do continue to encourage participants to adhere to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state health officials, to limit the chances of COVID-19 being spread at protests.
“One of the first places to start is facial coverings are certainly recommended, certainly when social distancing isn’t possible,” Wasdin said. “And then really and truly, the advice that we’ve been saying all along still stands. All individuals should wash their hands often with soap and water, and if soap and water isn’t available, they should use hand sanitizer, and (they should) cover their coughs and sneezes.
“I think most importantly though, it’s important to stay home if they feel ill, to avoid the risk of spreading the virus to anyone else.”
If someone does start feeling ill, they are also encouraged to come to call 770-513-5631 to make an appointment to get tested at one of two free COVID-19 testing sites the health department operates in Gwinnett County. One is at the health department office on Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville and the other is at Lilburn First Baptist Church near downtown Lilburn.
Both sites offer drive thru testing, but the Lilburn site also offers walk-up testing for people who need to use transit to get to the testing site.
“We’re happy to test anyone,” Wasdin said.
There is no restriction on who can get tested, but they must make an appointment in advance.
Statewide, Georgia has had a total of 51,309 COVID-19 cases, and 2,160 deaths from the disease, reported so far, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It has also had 8,662 hospitalizations and 1,901 ICU admissions.
Statewide, 622,751 tests for COVID-19 have been administered, including both nasal swab and antibody tests. That includes 522,857 swab tests and 99,894 antibody tests. The state has had a positivity rate of 8.4%.
Fulton County leads the state in total COVID-19 cases, with 4,820 cases and 251 deaths reported so far. Gwinnett is at No. 2, followed by DeKalb (4,006 cases, 122 deaths), Cobb (3,238 cases, 193 deaths) and Hall (2,607 cases, 49 deaths) counties.
