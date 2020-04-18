Gwinnett County residents usually head to the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth for concerts, banquets, conventions or major trade shows.
On Wednesday, they will be heading there to get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments will hold a one-day opportunity for people who feel sick to get tested in a pop-up testing site in one of the parking decks at the Infinite Energy Center. The catch is residents can't just drive up and get tested. They must make an appointment beforehand.
“Because we are receiving more test kits now, we want to open our testing capabilities to sick individuals in the community. These tests are provided to the public for free,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director and CEO of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “Hosting a testing event at a large site like Infinite Energy Center allows us to offer more drive-through testing appointments.”
It will be a drive-thru testing setup, which means people who get a test will remain in their vehicle during the process, which entails a nasal swab being collected. People who get tested at the site do not need a referral from their doctor to make an appointment. They do need to have their own transportation to get to and from the Infinite Energy Center.
The results are expected to take somewhere between 48 and 72 hours to be available.
Anyone who is tested will receive instructions on how they can check their results through the LabCorp patient portal before they leave the testing site. The health department will also contact anyone whose test results come back positive for COVID-19.
While the site at the Infinite Energy Center will only be open on Wednesday, the health department is offering testing for anyone who feels sick at other locations. That includes the health department's district office in Lawrenceville, which is offering testing by appointment on Mondays through Saturdays.
Anyone who wants to make an appointment for a test at any site is asked to call 770-513-5631.
The health department has information about the COVID-19 outbreak and testing available at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info, but officials said residents can also find information about the pandemic at dph.georgia.gov and www.cdc.gov/covid-19.
