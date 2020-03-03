The governor held a late night press conference to announce the state's first cases of the virus.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton attempted to filter the waves of reports on social media, in the news and on television about Co…

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp named an 18-member task force Friday to handle Georgia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it had identified Georgia residents to monitor for 2019-nCoV, otherwise known as coronavirus, but experts said cause for concern of an outbreak in metro Atlanta is low.

Tips to avoid spreading germs and viruses

Here are some steps Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments spokesman Chad Wasdin said health officials are encouraging residents to take to avoid spreading germs and viruses:

• Frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol

• Do not touch your mouth, eyes or nose with unwashed hands

• Staying home, except to seek medical attention, if you feel sick

• Call your medical provider and ask what the best way is to be seen by them while minimizing the chances of exposing other people

• Covering your mouth when you cough

• Use a tissue when you sneeze

• Don't share personal items with other people.