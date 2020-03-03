Less than 24 hours after Gov. Brian Kemp announced there have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, Gwinnett health officials said they are working with local partners to share information about the virus known as COVID-19.
Kemp announced the confirmed cases, both in the same Fulton County household, late Monday night after receiving confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they were in fact cases of COVID-19. These are the first cases of coronavirus in Georgia.
Although there have been no announcements about cases in Gwinnett County, local health officials said local residents have been concerned about coronavirus as outbreaks in other parts of the world made headlines.
“We have received a large volume of calls from concerned members of the public, and our staff have been routinely providing education regarding how to limit the spread of illness and answering questions to calm fear and panic as well,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments spokesman Chad Wasdin said.
“At this time, we have not identified any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our three-county health district, and we continue to follow guidance from CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.”
It’s not unfounded that Gwinnett residents may have concerns about coronavirus making its way to their county. After all, metro Atlanta is home to the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Interstate 85 is a major east coast route that runs through Gwinnett.
But local health officials said they are sharing information about the virus with local community partners as part of a beachhead to be ready if the virus shows up in Gwinnett, Rockdale or Newton counties.
“Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments has been working to prepare our community to respond to disease outbreaks, like COVID-19,” Wasdin said. “We’re in close contact with the school systems, hospitals, community medical providers, first responders, and other local partners to ensure they have the most up-to-date information about COVID-19.”
At the same time, health officials are encouraging residents monitor their own health for symptoms that something may be wrong. One of the people in the Fulton County household who is confirmed to have COVID-19 had recently been to Milan, Italy, a coronavirus hotpot, and contacted their physician after they began to show symptoms.
“We encourage individuals to call their medical provider, before visiting, for instructions if they have traveled to an area of the world with ongoing COVID-19 transmission or if they have been in contact with an individual with COVID-19, and develop a fever, shortness of breath and a cough,” Wasdin said.
Any medical provider who suspects a patient has COVID-19 is asked to call 1-866-782-4584.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett residents can find updates on coronavirus at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department’s COVID-19 website, www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info, or visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ or dph.georgia.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.
