Gwinnett health department officials are reminding residents that a remote site in Lawrenceville designed to test people for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 is not available for drive up testing of the general public.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the test site, as one of 23 remote COVID-19 testing sites around the state, on Monday. He explained at the time that people must have a referral from a doctor and must fall into one of the state's priority testing categories, such as the elderly, health care workers or public safety workers.
That's a message the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Boards of Health re-iterated Wednesday.
"The drive-through facility is by appointment only and are not open to the general public," health department spokesman Chad Wasdin said. "These collection sites are only for individuals who have a medical-provider referral through the Department of Public Health’s referral system or meet the ... criteria for testing."
Due to limitations on testing supplies, Kemp and health officials have had to put limitations on who can use the remote testing sites by identifying target communities in the state who are considered priorities for testing.
Health officials have urging people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to call their doctors for guidance on what to do as far as testing is concerned. The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Wasdin said the remote site in Lawrenceville opened March 17 as a pilot site for a statewide system of remote testing.
The groups of people who can be tested at the remote site in Lawrenceville are:
• The elderly, a category which has been defined as people ages 65 and older
• People with chronic health conditions
• Health care workers
• People who work in long-term care facilities
• People who care for the elderly or people who have chronic health conditions
• Law enforcement officers
• Other first responders, such as firefighters and EMTs
• Families of health care workers, law enforcement officers, other types of first responders and long-term care facility workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.