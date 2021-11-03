The fourth Gwinnett Health Fair of the year will be held Saturday at the Bogan Park Community Center in Buford. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer free COVID vaccines along with other free health screenings.
The health fair, presented by Clover and Publix, is put on by the Gwinnett Daily Post in conjunction with Live Healthy Gwinnett. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer free COVID vaccines along with other free health screenings.
This is a free event and the first 200 adults will receive a goodie bag from Clover Health filled with items from vendors at the health fair.
Registration is requested, but not required. You can register at gwinnetthealthfairs.com. Registering makes you eligible for door prizes that will be handed out at the event.
More than 40 vendors in the health, wellness and general living categories will be on hand and there will be free health screenings offered — including screenings for blood pressure, peripheral artery disease, hearing, vision, HIV, stress/depression ad more.
LifeSouth will be on site for those who want to give blood.
Food donations for the local co-op will also be collected. For every three non-perishable food items donated, attendees will gain entry to win a cosmetic/fragrance gift basket from Belk Mall of Georgia valued at more than $300 and other prizes.
