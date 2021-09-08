The third Gwinnett Health Fair of the year will be held Sept. 11 at the Lenora Park gymnasium in Snellville.
The health fair, presented by Clover and Publix, is put on by the Gwinnett Daily Post in conjunction with Live Healthy Gwinnett. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer free COVID vaccines and free flu shots.
This is a free event and the first 200 adults will receive a goodie bag from Clover Health filled with items from vendors at the health fair.
Registration is requested, but not required. You can register at gwinnetthealthfairs.com. Registering makes you eligible for door prizes that will be handed out at the event.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and GUIDE, Inc. will provide a brief presentation on suicide prevention, questions to ask and how to identify suicidal symptoms.
More than 40 vendors in the health, wellness and general living categories will be on hand and there will be free health screenings offered — including screenings for blood pressure, peripheral artery disease, hearing, vision, HIV, stress/depression ad more.
LifeSouth will be on site for those who want to give blood.
The suicide prevention presentation by GUIDE will take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a presentation on teen vaping from noon to 12:30.
Food donations for the local co-op will also be collected. For every three non-perishable food items donated, attendees will gain entry to win prizes, including a cosmetic/fragrance gift basket from BELK Snellville Pavlilon, Fernbank Museum of Natural History tickets, and other prizes.
