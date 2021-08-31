Thanks to the generosity of many of the attendees as well as a generous anonymous donation at the Daily Post's Gwinnett Health Fair and Back to School Expo held July 31, more than 250 pounds of food was donated to the Lawrenceville Co-op.
Thanks to the generosity of many of the attendees as well as a generous anonymous donation at the Daily Post's Gwinnett Health Fair and Back to School Expo held July 31, more than 250 pounds of food was donated to the Lawrenceville Co-op.
Special Photo
School supplies collected at the July 31 Gwinnett Health Fair and Back to School Expo were donated to two Lawrenceville schools.
Special Photo
School supplies collected at the July 31 Gwinnett Health Fair and Back to School Expo were donated to two Lawrenceville schools.
Thanks to the generosity of many of the attendees as well as a generous anonymous donation at the Daily Post's Gwinnett Health Fair and Back to School Expo held July 31, a donation was made to the Lawrenceville Co-op.
More than 250 pounds of food donations were collected at the event — which was held at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville — were donated to the Co-op along with two carts filled with school supplies.
The school supplies were donated to Jenkins Elementary School and Jordan Middle School.
Gwinnett Health Fairs are presented by a partnership between the Gwinnett Daily Post, Gwinnett Parks and Recreation and Live Healthy Gwinnett. The July event was presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as well as Clover Health and Northeast Georgia Health System.
The next Gwinnett Health Fair will take place on Sept. 11 at Lenora Park in Snellville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about this free event, go to GwinnettHealthFairs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.