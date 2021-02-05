As health care workers hurried to make sure the new mass vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall was ready to receive its first patients on Friday morning, Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments Director Dr. Audrey Arona expressed optimism that the new site will be a boon for efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Gwinnett health department is moving its vaccination efforts from its clinic in Lawrenceville to the former Sears department store in the mall. Friday was a trial run with a few hundred patients, including first responders and teachers over 65, on a shortened schedule.
The site will ramp up those efforts on Saturday as it moves to a full 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule and more than 1,000 patients set to be vaccinated. It will be able to eventually process a lot more than that, however.
"This site will be open Monday through Saturday, and in Lawrenceville we were open Monday through Saturday as well, running around a 1,000 (vaccinations) per day," Arona said. "We're doing the same amount here right now and when we get more vaccine, we'll be able to do 3,000 a day here easy."
The health department offered reporters a sneak peak at the mass vaccination site Friday morning, before it opened to the first patients scheduled to be vaccinated at the location.
Space that had once been filled with racks and shelves full of clothing is now being repurposed with a check in area, a vaccination area with several stations set up and a post-vaccination observation area. The observation area is needed because health care officials need to observe the patients for 15 to 30 minutes after the vaccination to make sure they don't have an allergic reaction to the vaccine.
Patients still have to make an appointment to get vaccinated at the new site.
Arona praised Gwinnett County officials for working with the health department to make the old Sears location available. Although the county is in the process of buying much of the rest of the mall, the former Sears anchor is separately owned by apartment developer Northwood Ravin.
"Gwinnett County brought all of their resources to the table to make this site available," Arona said. "This space was vacant two weeks ago and has now been transformed into the mass vaccination site that we need. As we start receiving more vaccine, we will be able to build this up to provide close to 20,000 vaccines per week at this location."
Arona said the site would not have been possible without the leadership of Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, and she also thanked officials from the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District and Northwood Ravin for supporting the effort.
Hendrickson said various partners came together in a span of three weeks and got issues such as the plan review, permitting and electrical matters dealt with to get the site open.
"We saw a need, we had the resources and we kicked into high gear to make sure that we could meet a critical need in our community," she said. "This site is a product of what it means when we all come together to focus on solutions to save lives in our community.
"Gwinnett County is leading in cases and we're No. 2 in deaths and having a mass site like this will allow us to administer up to 3,000 vaccinations per day. That is significant and, on behalf of the county, we are proud to be a part of this endeavor to save lives."
The health department is scheduling appointments online at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info/vaccination-info/.
