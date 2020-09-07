As if the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic was not enough for Gwinnettians to worry about, the county's health director said there is another threat residents need to be wary of.
That threat is the looming flu season.
Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District Director Dr. Audrey Arona said the community should consider getting flu shots soon as the fall approaches. This comes after the U.S. has struggled for about six months to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has wrought havoc around the world.
"Everybody needs to get their flu shots," Arona said. "It's critically important because, as you know, flu and COVID both pick on people who have underlying medical conditions and so if we can vaccinate against the flu, that will keep that part protected."
Arona made the recommendation on Friday after visiting Discovery High School in Lawrenceville as part of a tour of Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Flu shots are something that health officials annually encourage residents get to protect themselves from that season's flu strain. The difference for this year is that those recommendations in previous year did not come amid a global pandemic.
This year, it is.
"It's very possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time or right after each other," Arona said. "And, even if you're healthy, if you get the flu, you're more immunocompromised after that and then if you get the COVID on top of that, you're going to be in trouble so we are just really pushing the flu vaccine.
"If you've ever been on the fence about getting a flu shot, this is the year to get off the fence."
Arona is not the only health official encouraging Georgians to get vaccinated for this year's flu strain.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the pandemic has made it "more important than ever" to reduce the chances of spreading other respiratory illnesses such as the flu.
The CDC reported on its website that vaccine manufacturers are projecting that they will need as many as 194 to 198 million doses of the flu vaccine for the U.S. market during the 2020-2021 flu season.
"CDC has worked with vaccine manufacturers to have extra flu vaccine available this flu season," officials at the federal agency said on their website. "Manufacturers have already begun distributing flu vaccine and will continue to distribute vaccine throughout the season. CDC recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October but getting vaccinated anytime during the flu season can help protect you."
And amid their recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19, Georgia Department of Public Health officials are also urging the state's residents to get their flu shots now.
The goal is that, with COVID-19 cases still sending people to the hospital, steps to ward off the spread of the season flu early on, will reduce chances that hospitals around the state could become burdened by two viruses going around communities.
“This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey said in a statement heading into the Labor Day weekend. “We want to protect people from getting the flu and prevent our health care providers and hospitals from being overburdened with flu and COVID-19 patients.”
The CDC has a website set up to help residents find the flu vaccine at vaccinefinder.org/.
