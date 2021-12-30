A syringe is filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Gwinnett County in this file photo from January. A Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District spokesman said people who are considering getting vaccinated should not be discouraged by reports of people getting COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
Though some people have had COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated, a spokesman for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments said that should not discourage people from getting the vaccine.
In Gwinnett, 61% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine while 56% of Gwinnettians are fully vaccinated, according to Georgia Department of Public Health.
"The vaccine is really what's going to help us get on the other side of this pandemic and it's going to help us limit avenues of spread in our community as well if people have higher levels of immunity," Wasdin said.
The vaccine can be obtained at the health department's mass vaccination site in the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall — which also operates a drive-thru COVID testing site in the parking lot — in addition to pharmacies, clinics and doctors offices.
Wasdin acknowledged that getting vaccinated is not guaranteed to prevent a person from getting COVID-19, but he said it is key to prevent them from getting seriously ill if they contract the disease.
"It's a common misconception that the vaccine is going to prevent you from getting sick," Wasdin said. "It certainly is helpful along those lines, but really vaccines are meant to bolster your immune system so that if you do wind up coming in contact with the pathogen and you do get ill, that it will really limit the severity of it because your body is already primed to fight it.
"So, it should limit severity, certainly limit hospitalization really pretty much what we've seen all year, it should really limit death especially in case of COVID and really even the flu with the flu shot."
While health officials continue to urge people who not been vaccinated at all to get one of the available COVID vaccines, they are also encouraging booster shots for anyone who previously got the vaccine.
"It's not too late (to get vaccinated)," Wasdin said. "It's absolutely the right time to get vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated and haven't yet gotten a booster, we recommend getting a booster because the data is showing that is an integral part to protecting people certainly from Omicron."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
