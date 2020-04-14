More Gwinnett residents can now get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease — if they call ahead.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments are loosening requirements for COVID-19 testing to allow anyone who believes they have symptoms of the disease to get tested for it at the health department's drive thru site in Lawrenceville.
The catch is a person who wants a test must first schedule an appointment to get one, and there will only 200 drive-thru appointment slots available each day. The new requirements went into affect on Monday.
“We understand many sick residents are anxious to know whether they have the virus,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director and CEO of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “That’s why we look forward to opening up testing to more individuals in our community now that our ability to obtain test supplies has increased.”
The loosening of requirements for drive thru testing in Lawrenceville comes as state officials make an effort to increase testing across the state. Gov. Brian Kemp announced new rules to open testing up to more people in the state.
Gwinnett health department spokesman Chad Wasdin said testing at the drive thru site in Lawrenceville will be available to people who are sick and believe their symptoms might indicate they have COVID-19.
The Lawrenceville drive thru site is located at the Gwinnett health department's office at 2570 Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville.
More than 1,100 have been tested there since March 17, but they were only available to first responders, elderly people who had chronic medical conditions, caregivers of elderly people with chronic health conditions, people who lived or worked in places such as nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
Testing appointments will be available Monday through Friday, and anyone who wants a test should call 770-513-5631 to find out if they qualify and to schedule an appointment. A doctor's referral will not be needed, but people who want to be tested must have their own transportation to and from the testing site. Each person will remain in their vehicle while a nasal swab is collected.
Each person who is tested will receive information about how to check their results online before they leave the testing site. The information will be available through a patient portal maintained by LabCorp.
It is expected to take about 48 hours for a person to receive their results. Anyone who tests positive will also receive a phone call from the health department.
Gwinnett residents can find more information on the COVID-19 outbreak by visiting www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info, dph.georgia.gov or www.cdc.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.