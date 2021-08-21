A syringe is filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Gwinnett County in this file photo from January. Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District officials are now offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that serve as boosters to previous vaccine doses.
Gwinnettians who are most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and who got vaccinated against the disease earlier this year can now get a booster vaccination shot in Gwinnett County.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District began administering the booster vaccination shots this past week in light of guidance from the federal government that such shots can be helpful for more vulnerable populations. The booster is only for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine late last year, or earlier this year, according to health district spokesman Chad Wasdin.
"As of (Wednesday) afternoon, we have started giving the third dose to immunocompromised individuals," Wasdin said. "It actually, first off, is qualified as moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals and there is a list available provided by the CDC, and that is also on our website as well."
In Gwinnett, residents who qualify for the booster vaccine doses can go to the mass vaccination site in the former Sears location at Gwinnett Place Mall or the Norcross or Lawrenceville health centers.
Wasdin said the district has enough vaccines right now that appointments are not needed to get a dose.
The categories of people who are considered moderately or severely immunocompromised include people who are:
• Receiving cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood
• An organ transplant recipient who is taking medications that suppress their immune system
• Recipients of stem cell transplants within the last two years or are currently taking immune system suppressant medications
• Suffering from DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome or other types of moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency conditions
• Dealing with an untreated or advanced HIV infection
• Being treated with high-dose corticosteroids or other types of drugs that might suppress their body's immune response
People seeking the third dose of the vaccine will have to sign attestation forms to verify that they are eligible to get the booster.
"We're not requiring anyone to bring in any medical paperwork or anything like that so that's not something they need to be concerned about," Wasdin said. "It's probably a good idea to bring your CDC vaccination card, so it's another level of checking to see what vaccines you've had in the past.
"However, likely the individuals records are stored in (the state) GRITS system, but there is a chance that they may not be depending on where they got their vaccine the first time."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
