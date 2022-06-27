The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments announced it will change its name to GNR Public Health. The health district will spend the remainder of this year rolling out its new name and branding.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are shortening their name — but they are leaving a trace of the identities of the three counties that make up the health district in the new moniker.
The health district, which has long been called GNR for short, is taking its nickname and owning it. Literally.
The district will, from now on, officially be called GNR Public Health.
“We felt now was an excellent time to create a more visually appealing and recognizable brand,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director of GNR Public Health. “Most importantly, we wanted to change our name to include ‘public health’ because our focus is indeed on our public. We’ve had an opportunity to educate our communities about what public health does, which goes beyond just the health department clinical services that are typically more visible.”
The health district will spend the remainder of this year phasing in its new name and branding, which includes a new logo that was created by Accent Creative Group. A new website, also designed by Accent Creative Group, is being rolled out as well as part of the rebranding effort.
Some services that GNR Public Health officials said they have been able to shine more of a spotlight on as a result of the attention put on the health district during the COVID-19 pandemic include disease monitoring and mitigation; regulatory food, pool, and hotel inspections; emergency preparedness and planning; and chronic disease and community health education.
“While we remain the health department for our communities, we felt like having health department in our name locally connotated the idea of a location — a place you go — rather than being illustrative of the full scope of work of our agency,” said Chad Wasdin, communications director at GNR Public Health. “Our purpose as an organization is to develop our communities to be healthy, protected, and prepared. We hope that with our name change and new look, we can more effectively show our counties how we can engage in projects to protect and improve the health of our communities.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
