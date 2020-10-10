Gwinnett health officials have announced new details about plans to offer flu shots at early voting sites around the county as well as at an upcoming vaccine clinic.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district said the flu shots that will offered at early voting sites will begin Tuesday while vaccine clinics will be held in Norcross and Lilburn later this month.
“The flu shot is more important than ever this season,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “The flu vaccine provides another layer of protection to our prevention strategies. Even if you get the flu, if you are vaccinated, your risk of severe complications from the flu or COVID-19 will be much less.”
Health and elections officials had previously said they planned to offer flu shots at the early voting sites, but the details had not been available until late this past week.
On weekdays, from Tuesday until Oct. 30, health department officials will offer flu shots at the county's elections office, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. The health department is working on scheduling at least one day at each of the eight satellite early voting locations around the county, but they plan to offer at least three days at the voting sites located at Lenora Park, George Pierce Park and the Gwinnett County fairgrounds.
There will be no cost to the public to get the flu vaccine at an early voting site, although insurance information will be collected to get insurance companies to cover the costs.
Meanwhile, one of the upcoming clinics will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Norcross Health Center, which is located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross. This one is open for adults and children.
Appointments will be required for anyone who wants to get a flu shot during the vaccine clinic in Norcross. There is no cost for people who have health insurance and officials said a low-cost option will be available for people who do not have insurance.
Anyone who would like to make an appointment to get a flu shot at the clinic can register at www.gnrhealth.com/getaflushot.
A drive-thru clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Lilburn Activity Building, which is located at 788 Hillcrest Drive NW in Lilburn, but it will only be available to people who are 19 and older. Appointments will also be needed for this clinic and can be made at the same website that is being used for the Oct. 17 clinic. There will be no cost to obtain the vaccine at this clinic for uninsured people.
The health department is offering additional information about the flu vaccine locations, for anyone who would like it, at www.gnrhealth.com/taketheshot.
