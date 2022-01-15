Over the first two weeks of 2022 alone, Gwinnett County has seen a rate of nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Gwinnett's two-week case rate stands at 2,183 per 100,000 residents as of Friday as the Omicron variant makes its way through the county. That is a total of 21,204 new cases reported in the county since New Year's Eve.
By comparison, Gwinnett's two-week case rate on New Year's Eve was 1,088 cases per 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett has surged from having one of the lowest two-week case rates in the 11-county Atlanta Regional Commission footprint to have the fourth-highest rate in that footprint, behind only Douglas, Henry and Clayton counties. Forsyth County, which had also previously had one of the lowest two-week rates in the ARC footprint, now has the fifth-highest rate.
Forsyth's two-week case rate is 2,133 cases per 100,000 residents.
But, Gwinnett and Forsyth border or are near counties outside of the ARC footprint — specifically Hall, Jackson, Barrow and Dawson counties — that have higher two-week rates.
Of that four-county group, Barrow County has the highest rate with 2,903 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in the last two months.
Following Barrow in the two-week rates is Jackson County (2,788 cases per 100,000 residents), Dawson County (2,602 cases per 100,000 residents) and Hall County (2,229 cases per 100,000 residents).
To date, there have been a total of 148,275 COVID cases reported in Gwinnett County since the pandemic arrived in Georgia in March 2020. There have also been 1,497 confirmed deaths, 103 probable deaths and 6,848 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, 62% of Gwinnettians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% of the county's residents were considered fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Georgia has a two-week COVID case rate of 2,012 cases per 100,000 residents. The state has so far had a total of 1.6 million cases reported since March 2020. The state has also had 26,747 confirmed deaths, 5,181 probable deaths, 14,616 ICU admissions and 98,822 hospitalizations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.