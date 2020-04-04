State health officials have reported six additional deaths in Gwinnett County from the COVID-19 coronavirus disease since Wednesday.
As of 7 p.m. Saturday, there have eight deaths from COVID-19, and 400 cases of the disease all together, in Gwinnett. That’s part of the state total of 6,383 cases and 208 deaths.
The state is not releasing numbers on how many people got COVID-19 and later recovered.
Since Wednesday, the Gwinnett County COVID-19 deaths have included a 66-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, an 81-year-old man, a 75-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and an 80-year-old man.
The state had previously reported two women, ages 85 and 69, had died from COVID-19.
Of the eight deaths in Gwinnett, all but three of them were known to have had underlying health conditions. It was unknown whether there were underlying health conditions in the other three, which were the 81-year-old man, the 75-year-old man and 80-year-old man.
In terms of total numbers of COVID-19 cases, Gwinnett has seen 158 new cases reported since Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 2,266 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, and 83 additional deaths from it, reported in Georgia since Wednesday, according to the state’s health officials.
The total of 208 deaths in Georgia makes up 3.26% of cases in the state.
There have also been a total of 1,266 hospitalizations in Georgia, which account for 19.83% of the state’s cases.
The state’s health lab has processed 2,448 tests, with 434 of them being positive for the disease. Commercial labs have processed another 23,846 tests, with 5,949 of them being positive for the disease.
People ages 18 to 59 make up 59% of cases, followed by people ages 60 and up (36%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in another 4% of cases.
Females make up 52% of cases, while men make up another 46%. The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.
Fulton County has had the most cases in the state, with 959 cases and 26 deaths. Among the five counties with the highest case numbers, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (685 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (539 cases, nine deaths), Cobb County (453 cases, 23 deaths) and Gwinnett.
The county of residence was unknown in 88 cases and four deaths.
